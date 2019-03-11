Fans Can Enter to Win Two Courtside Tickets to the Team's Regular Season Finale, presented by Adobe, at Oracle Arena

The Warriors Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, has launched a ‘VIP Experience’ sweepstakes ahead of the last-ever regular season game, presented by Adobe, at Oracle Arena, set for April 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers at 5:30 p.m.

The ‘VIP Experience’ sweepstakes winner will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the final regular-season game at Oracle Arena from luxurious courtside seats for two. The package also includes airfare, a two-night hotel stay, ground transportation, and two giftbags with assorted authentic Warriors gear. Fans can enter to win the ‘VIP Experience’ by clicking here. The sweepstakes started today, March 11, and will run through April 1 at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The Warriors Community Foundation has delivered over $10 million in impact since the foundation’s inception in 2012 to support education and youth development in the Bay Area. This season alone, the Warriors Community Foundation donated $1.5 million in grants to 49 organizations working to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, including flagship grants to Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District. The grants support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence.

To view the full list of 2018 grantees, please click HERE. To learn more about the Warriors Community Foundation, please visit warriors.com/foundation.