Warriors Community Foundation Announces 2020-21 Grant Recipients

The Golden State Warriors have announced that the Warriors Community Foundation will donate $1.825 million in grants this season, which tops last year’s $1.7 million as the most-ever awarded in a single season by the Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation has now surpassed $24 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area — including over $15 million in cash grants — since the foundation’s inception in 2012.

Fifty-three Bay Area non-profits, including annual flagship grants to the Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District make up this year’s grantee roster. The full list of grantees can be viewed here.

Over the last few days, Warriors players, coaches and executives have made personal calls to various recipients of the 2020-21 Warriors Community Foundation season grants to inform the recipients of the funds. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and Assistant Coach Mike Brown were among the representatives to make calls on behalf of the Warriors Community Foundation. Video of the calls can be viewed here.

“We are thrilled to announce and distribute our largest-ever single-season contribution to 53 Bay Area non-profits,” said Nicole Lacob, Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board. “As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that these funds will have long-term, sustainable impact for students in San Francisco and Alameda Counties.”

The grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence. In total, grants will be made to 22 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 14 that serve San Francisco County, and 17 that offer programming in both areas.

From the time the NBA went on hiatus in mid-March, the Warriors Community Foundation has contributed over $2.6 million in emergency grants to various local non-profits to aid in COVID-19 related hardships.