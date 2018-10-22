Warriors Community Foundation Surpasses $10 Million in Impact Since Inception

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered $10.7 million in impact since the foundation’s inception in 2012 to support education and youth development in the Bay Area. This season alone, the Warriors Community Foundation is donating $1.5 million in grants to 49 organizations working to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, including flagship grants to Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District.

Over the last few days, Warriors players, coaches and executive staff have made personal calls to each of the 2018 Warriors Community Foundation grant recipients, including Jordan Bell and Shaun Livingston.

“The Warriors Community Foundation intersects sport and community, and the resources our Foundation provides is a constant source of pride for our franchise,” said Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob. “In seven short years, we’ve been able to invest over $10 million, a significant impact on educational justice in the Bay Area community.”

During pregame on Monday, October 22nd against the Phoenix Suns, Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board Nicole Lacob, and fellow board members, will present a ceremonial check to Beth Sutkus Thompson, the CEO of KIPP Bay Area Public Schools, and Randy Seriguchi, the Executive Director of Urban Ed Academy.

“I am thrilled to share that this year’s $1.5 million total is our largest grant donation since our inception in 2012,” said Nicole Lacob. “The Warriors Community Foundation continues to be a pillar for many local organizations and I am constantly in awe of the impact these organizations have on Bay Area youth.”

The grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence.

In total, grants will be made to 15 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 15 that serve San Francisco County, and 19 that offer programming in both areas. To learn more about the Warriors Community Foundation, please visit warriors.com/foundation.