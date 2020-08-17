Fitz Files from Orlando: Playoff Prep

Warriors Broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald is in Orlando to broadcast select games from the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While in Florida, the Warriors' television play-by-play broadcaster for the last 23 seasons checks in to provide updates on his experiences and observations from the NBA Bubble.

In mid-March, the world turned upside down for everyone with a global health pandemic unseen in any of our lifetimes. Believe me, this is top of mind for all of us every day. The loss, suffering, and real-life struggle for so many people is on my mind daily. Sports is the toy department of life, so if the NBA can do anything to make people’s lives better for even a few hours a day, please enjoy the Playoffs. But know that all of us with the Warriors and the league have a great perspective on the real world and talking about the NBA restart isn’t meant to minimize that at all.

Not sure when the last time you got on a plane but mid-March to mid-August without a flight is the longest stretch in nearly 30 years of my life without being on a plane. Thumbs up to everyone at San Francisco International Airport who were fully masked up and considerate of each other. It was a great boarding process and excellent flight to Orlando. Hey, we can all be kind and respect each other!! We are all in this together and when you get on a plane now everyone knows it.

Upon arrival in Orlando the NBA has the COVID-19 testing set up right at the broadcast hotel. EVERYONE wears a mask at all times and nobody is allowed out of their hotel room until they have tested negative. That’s how you have nearly 1,400 people go weeks without a single positive test. Relentless testing, amazing protocol, attention to detail and tremendous togetherness in trying to finish this NBA season the right way. In my 27 seasons in the NBA, I have never been so proud of my league – the players, franchise owners, employees and NBA leadership. This is how something gets done when really sharp and motivated individuals come together to achieve a common goal. The NBA campus is at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. And you can’t go in or out during your stay in the Bubble, which includes multiple hotels and venues all within one complex (I never even knew this place existed adjacent to Disney World).

What would you do if you had to quarantine in a hotel suite for a full day? Game notes, series prep, Blazers vs. Grizzlies play-in game, White Sox-Cardinals doubleheader, A’s-Giants game, Blackhawks-Vegas Knights NHL playoff game. Golf putting from every angle in every corner of the room. 24 hours is a very long time.

The playoffs begin Monday at the Disney Sports Complex. Two Arenas will be used, no live fans but live “virtual” fans are on the video board. The broadcast booth is about 20 feet away from the court and encased in full plexiglass with dividers for play-by-play, color analyst and stats manager. No ties this year!!! Let’s hope that becomes the standard going forward.

You are tested repeatedly during your stay in the NBA bubble, temperature checked before you ever go to the venues, a five-minute bus ride from the hotel to the venue, everyone with a mask and seats spaced apart. Bus drivers are all tested. The NBA has thought of everything.

There is a golf course attached to my hotel and it’s nice to be able to get outside with the course virtually empty but Florida has its own dangers on the course!

My tentative schedule is:

Tuesday, August 18

Game 1: Indiana vs. Miami

1 p.m. (Pacific) | TNT

Broadcasting with Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

Wednesday, August 19

Game 2: Utah vs. Denver

1 p.m. (Pacific)| TNT

Broadcasting with Jim Jackson & Rebecca Haarlow

Friday, August 21

Game 3: Utah vs. Denver

1 p.m. (Pacific) | TNT

Broadcasting with Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

Monday, August 24

Game 4: Oklahoma City vs. Houston

1 p.m. (Pacific) | TNT

Broadcasting with Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

Going to be a busy week and the beginning of a historic chase for the NBA title, with an emphasis on Health/Safety and awareness for Social Justice and Equality. It’s a slogan the league used a long time ago, but for me “The NBA is Fantastic.”