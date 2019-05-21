Warriors Announce 2019 NBA Finals Tickets On-Sale Information

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced that single game tickets for the team’s first two home games of the NBA Finals will go on sale Tuesday, May 21 with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public at 4:00 p.m. The Warriors, who advanced to the NBA Finals earlier tonight with a 4-0 series sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers, will host Game 3 (Wednesday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m.) and Game 4 (Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.) of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, in addition to the if-necessary Game 6 (Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.).

The team will tip-off Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30 against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Finals series. Game 2 of the NBA Finals is slated for Sunday, June 2. The first two games, in addition to the if-necessary Game 5 and Game 7 of the NBA Finals will take place in either Milwaukee Wisc., (Fiserv Forum) or Toronto, Ontario (Scotiabank Arena).

The Warriors captured the 2018 NBA Championship, marking the team’s sixth NBA title (2018, 2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and now have an active streak of five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, becoming only the second team to achieve this feat since the Boston Celtics played in an NBA-record 10-straight NBA Finals series, 1957-66.

The first presale event begins on Tuesday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, two additional presale events will begin for members of the Warriors’ Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders. On Tuesday, May 21, at 12:00 p.m., Warriors Insiders members will receive information to participate in a presale event, before tickets go on-sale to the general public at 4:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first two home games of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.