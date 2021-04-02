Warriors Statement On State of California Indoor Live Event Guidelines

We are extremely encouraged with the new indoor live event guidelines that were released by the State of California Department of Public Health earlier today. As has been documented for several months, we are in ongoing conversations with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the City and County of San Francisco regarding the return of fans to Chase Center. We hope to have specific details available to share shortly.

Over the last year, we have taken a number of steps to ensure the health and safety of fans upon their eventual return to Chase Center—including strict sanitation guidelines, enhanced air circulation measures and requiring COVID-19 tests for venue entry—to make our home the safest arena in the country. More on those updates can be viewed HERE.

