Chase Center Named Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year

Chase Center, the recently-built state-of-the-art arena and home to the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, was named Sports Facility of the Year by the Sports Business Journal, it was announced today. The Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily annual awards celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. The other finalists for the award were Allianz Field, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, TD Garden and Wrigley Field.

The Warriors now lead all major professional teams with four Sports Business Awards, having won Team of the Year in 2014 and 2016 and Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob being named Executive of the Year in 2016. In addition, the Warriors were named the Franchise of the Decade across all professional sports teams by the Sports Business Journal in 2019.

“This award is a recognition of the vision, planning and execution that went into making Chase Center a world-class sports and entertainment venue,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Chase Center sets the bar when it comes to an immersive fan experience and world-class NBA team amenities.”

With an emphasis on providing a premium experience for all guests, the design of Chase Center includes the largest scoreboard in the NBA, giving fans access to rich content, expanded stats, real-time shot charts and more, a lowered upper bowl to bring fans closer to the game, a premium club space for every seat in the arena, a unique food and beverage program that offers freshly prepared and made from scratch options and an extensive art program with works by local, national and international artists including Seeing spheres, an interactive sculpture by international artist Olafur Elliason. Upon its completion in 2019, Chase Center became the only privately financed arena or stadium project built on private property in the modern era of sports.

Chase Center also boasts an extensive practice and training facility that features two full-length basketball courts integrated with the NOAH Shooting System, a 4,000-square-foot weight room, the team’s locker room, training and treatment areas which include a sauna, a cryotherapy treatment chamber and a hydro room with float tanks. Additional player amenities include a player lounge and kitchen, barber shop and theater-style film room. The locker room features a nod to Oracle Arena with its circular design and ceiling that resembles its roof, along with lockers equipped with a personal 32-inch LCD TV. Chase Center is the only arena in the NBA that offers hot and cold tubs for visiting teams as well as locker rooms dedicated to players, catering, head coach, assistant coaches, coaches both male and female, executives and visiting investors.

Within its first year of operation, Chase Center has received a number of distinctions and awards including:

LEED Gold Certification – U.S. Green Building Council

STAR Facility Accreditation – Global Biorisk Advisory Council

Outstanding Achievement Award and Event of the Year – Stadium Business Awards

Real Estate Deal of the Year – San Francisco Business Times

Outstanding Project Award – Deep Foundations Institute

World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention – Fast Company

About Chase Center

Chase Center is an award-winning 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that is home to the six-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors and hosts a variety of concerts, family shows and special performances. Easily accessible by foot, bicycle or mass transit, Chase Center anchors Thrive City—a privately financed, multipurpose complex consisting of 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and unique restaurant and retail locations, in addition to year-round health and wellness programming such as Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets and much more.