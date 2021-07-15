Warriors Announce Executive Promotions

The Golden State Warriors announced four executive promotions today, elevating Jen Millet to Chief Marketing Officer, John Beaven to Executive Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Mike Kitts to Executive Vice President of Partnerships, and Erin Dangerfield to Senior Vice President of People and Culture.

“Our goal is to be a global leader in sports, entertainment, and fan experience,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider. “Jen, John, Mike and Erin have established themselves as incredible leaders not only with the Warriors, but throughout our industry. They have each played extensive roles in the development and launch of Chase Center and Thrive City, and as we continue to navigate the challenges set forth from the pandemic, they will be critical to our evolution as we embark on this exciting next chapter.”

Millet is entering her fifth season with the organization, where she oversees the Warriors and Chase Center marketing team, including oversight of all brand, web and digital platforms. Additionally, Millet oversees game entertainment, technology, an internal studio group, retail operations, and youth basketball. Under her direction, the Warriors have amassed over 50 million followers across their various social media platforms and generated a collective growth of 14.5% in the last 12 months, creating over 7 billion total impressions. Under Millet’s guidance, the Warriors Studio team has won 10 video awards – six (6) Bay Area Emmy Awards and four (4) Telly Awards. In addition, Millet was responsible for creating Chase Center’s robust art program, which includes Seeing spheres—a signature piece from international artist Olafur Eliasson.

Beaven, entering his 19th season with the Warriors, oversees the team’s ticket sales and service groups. He is responsible for all aspects of the team’s ticket and suite efforts, including the strategic planning and execution for season ticket and single game initiatives, group sales, member service, and premium suite sales and service efforts. Beaven oversaw the creation and implementation of the team’s innovative Chase Center membership program and guided the team through the successful transition of the its season ticket holder base from Oracle Arena to Chase Center. Under his direction, the Warriors have an active home sellout streak of 377 games, selling out every game over the last eight seasons. Additionally, Beaven has led efforts to launch SuiteXchange, an industry first authentic and verified suite resale platform.

Kitts, who is entering his 10th season with the Warriors, oversees the club’s sales, development and insights teams and is responsible for all partner strategy and revenue performance, which extends to all of the company-owned properties: Golden State Warriors (NBA), Chase Center, Thrive City, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League), Golden Guardians (League of Legends) and Warriors Gaming Squad (NBA 2K League). Kitts has developed a partnership vision for the team’s long-term planning at Chase Center, which includes all in-venue events and programming at Thrive City. Under Kitts’ guidance, the organization created a Founding Partnership program for Chase Center which includes top-brands Accenture, Adobe, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Kaiser Permanente, Oracle, PepsiCo, Rakuten, RingCentral, Ticketmaster, United Airlines and Verizon, along with naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase. In 2019-20, the Warriors became the first NBA team to break the $100 million barrier in partnership revenue in a single season.

Dangerfield is entering her fourth season with the Warriors, bringing more than 17 years of experience to her new role of senior vice president of people and culture. She is responsible for the team’s people operations department, which includes talent acquisition, employee experience, labor relations, and employee development, for the approximately 2,500 full-time and part-time employees working across the business, arena, basketball and e-sports operations. Additionally, she manages the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion department. As the Warriors moved into Chase Center, Dangerfield led organizational efforts to hire and train over 2,000 employees, including multiple job fairs and training events as part of the on-boarding process. She guided the company’s front office move into San Francisco, and was key in implementing union contracts at Chase Center. At the outset of the pandemic, Dangerfield navigated the company through the NBA hiatus, and was key in orchestrating the company’s $1.6 million disaster relief fund to pay employees for missed work events. Dangerfield was named to the San Francisco Business Times Forty Under Forty Class of 2020 for her work guiding the Warriors and Chase Center through the pandemic.