Warriors Recall Jacob Evans III From Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jacob Evans III from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

In six games (three starts) with Santa Cruz, he’s averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.00 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

Evans III, who was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in 20 games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 4.3 minutes per game.

