Warriors Recall Jacob Evans III From Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jacob Evans III from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III scored 14 points, to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during last night’s 101-100 win over the Erie BayHawks. Overall, he’s appeared in three games (one start) with Santa Cruz, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 20.0 minutes per game.

The 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has appeared in 18 games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.5 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 4.5 minutes per game.

