Warriors Recall Jacob Evans III From Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jacob Evans III from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

In eight games (three starts) with Santa Cruz, he’s averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.00 steals in 23.2 minutes per game.

Evans III, who was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in 21 games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.6 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 4.4 minutes per game.

