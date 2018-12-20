Warriors Assign Jacob Evans III To Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Jacob Evans III to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III has appeared in three games (one start) with Santa Cruz this year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 20.0 minutes per game. The 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has appeared in 19 games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.5 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 4.5 minutes per game.

