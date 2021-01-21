Erin Dangerfield Named to 2021 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 List

Golden State Warriors Vice President of Human Resources, Erin Dangerfield, has been named to the 2021 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list, it was announced today. The San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list recognizes business leaders under 40 making significant contributions to their company and the Bay Area community.

Dangerfield, in her third season with the Warriors and Chase Center, oversees all human resources functions, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, labor relations, training and development, organizational design, benefits and compensation. She also oversees all IT efforts, including security, infrastructure and integration. Additionally, Dangerfield sits on the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, and was integral in the Warriors’ launch of employee resource groups in early 2020.

Dangerfield led the hiring of over 2,000 staff members for Chase Center, leading up to the venue’s grand opening, which included multiple job fairs and job-readiness events for potential employees. She also led the transition of the team’s front office staff, who moved offices from Oakland to San Francisco. Dangerfield was key in implementing union contracts at Chase Center, and helps manage ongoing relationships with union leaders and agents.

Over the last 10 months, Dangerfield navigated the team through the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a full shutdown of Chase Center and all corresponding events. Dangerfield helped oversee the team that quickly orchestrated a $1.6M disaster relief fund to assist arena part-time staff with financial support.

As a key leader on the team’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, Dangerfield has guided the company through the commitment to fight racial inequality, a process that has included the launch of a robust racial justice framework that closely examines the demographic makeup of the staff, gender equity, pay equity, vendor hiring practices, and civic engagement volunteer opportunities for staff.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Dangerfield is the Vice President of the Board for the East Oakland Youth Development Center.