MRI Confirms Strained Right Calf for Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who exited last night's game against the Houston Rockets with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter due to a strained right calf, underwent an MRI exam this morning in the Bay Area. The MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis (strained right calf).

Durant will not travel with the team for Game 6 on Friday in Houston and will remain in the Bay Area for treatment. He will be re-evaluated next week.