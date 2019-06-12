Kevin Durant Injury Update

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who exited Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday with 9:46 remaining in the second quarter due to a right Achilles injury, underwent an MRI yesterday in New York. The MRI confirmed that Durant has suffered a ruptured Achilles. As a result of the injury, he underwent surgery today at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley. The surgery was successful and Durant is recovering well.