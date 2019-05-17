Injury Update: Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who suffered a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets on May 8, has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.

Center DeMarcus Cousins, who suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle during Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15 and has missed the last 11 games, has progressed to on-court work, but is still not ready for live action.

At this time, the plan is for both players to be re-evaluated again in one (1) week. Both Durant and Cousins were examined by the team’s medical staff earlier today.