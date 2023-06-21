Dunleavy Ready to Take on New Role as Dubs’ Top Basketball Decision Maker

Mike Dunleavy was officially introduced as the Warriors' new General Manager on Monday. Dunleavy has been with the Warriors' front office since 2018 and served as the Vice President of Basketball operations for the past two seasons under Bob Myers, who announced that he will officially step down from his role as General Manager/President of Basketball Operations effective June 30. Dunleavy had a 15-year NBA playing career, including 4.5 seasons with the Warriors from 2002-2007. Like several current Warriors' players, Dunleavy was a shooter, shooting over 40 percent from three in four seasons.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” said Warriors Co-Executive Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing (father was an NBA player, coach and GM), a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Introduced as Golden State Warriors General Manager

Dunleavy opened his press conference by thanking Lacob and Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber for the opportunity and expressed his excitement to lead such a prestigious organization.

"This is one of the premier organizations in all sports," Dunleavy said. "For me to be able to have the opportunity to continue to lead our group means a tremendous amount. We certainly have some work cut out for us, but I think the future's bright."

Dunleavy also showed his appreciation for his predecessor Bob Myers.

"Bob has been an agent for me, I've worked for him, he's been a great mentor, but most of all he's been a great friend. We're all going to miss him here. Big shoes to fill. We've got a great group, great collaboration. It's very doable," Dunleavy said.

One of the people Dunleavy plans to lean on in this new role is Head Coach Steve Kerr.

"I'm really excited to have somebody like Steve guide me and help me along the way with this, because he's also been in my shoes before as a GM. He sees and gets both sides of it," Dunleavy said.

KEEPING THE CORE INTACT

On the basketball side, Dunleavy described a team that has already established a Championship culture, failed to meet that bar last season, but still, all things considered was among the best teams in the league.

"In the 2021-22 season we were the best team in the league and won the championship. Last year was internally a letdown for us. At the same time, we were two games away from reaching the Conference Finals," Dunleavy said.

The Moment the Golden State Warriors Celebrated the 2022 Title

Dunleavy likes the core players on the roster but believes there is internal growth and connectivity needed to get to the next level.

"I think the core group of guys, led by Steph Curry, is at an incredibly high level. For that reason, we feel we have a chance to always be knocking on the door," Dunleavy said. "The rest of the roster is a group that probably needs to be better about playing together and connecting, so that's something we'll look to solve for this off-season. That's not only externally, that's internally through working together.”

Dunleavy hopes to keep Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together as Warriors for the remainder of their career.

"The big thing is those guys are still playing at a high level," Dunleavy said. "Steph conservatively is one of the top five players in the league. Draymond just had an incredible year, one of the premiere defenders. Klay has really returned well from his Achilles injury and his knee. Those guys are playing well at an older age making it possible to continue to have them here as long as they want to be here.”

Although Draymond Green will enter free agency, Dunleavy made it clear he wants the four-time All-Star to remain in the Bay.

"We really want Draymond back," Dunleavy said. "What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him."

Draymond Green's Best Assists of the 2022-23 Season

Dunleavy also mentioned a desire to keep guard Jordan Poole throughout his contract extension (which takes him through the 2026-27 season) and potentially beyond.

"Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan on having him four more years at least," Dunleavy said.

This past season, Poole averaged career highs in points per game (20.4) and assists per game (4.5), while playing in all 82 games for the first time.

Jordan Poole Layups are Crafty | 2022-23 Season

ROSTER BUILDING PHILOSOPHIES

When building a team, Dunleavy believes the cohesion of the roster is a significant factor, not just acquiring high-end talent.

"First and foremost you got to distinguish between acquiring talent and building a team. For us, the team thing is huge. How do these players work and interact together." Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy described the attributes he looks for in an individual skillset, valuing two-way play and perimeter shooting.

"I place a premium on being able to play both ways and defend your position. A high premium on shooting is important with the way the league is going," Dunleavy said.

The Moment Your Favorite Golden State Warriors Were Drafted

When approaching the NBA Draft, Dunleavy prioritizes drafting a "good basketball player" over worrying about the player's age. However, he acknowledged that the roster is on the younger side, which his team will evaluate after the draft.

"You could make an argument last year we were too young in some ways. That's what we'll take a look at once the draft has gone by and take it from there," Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy sees potential areas to improve the roster, such as seeking out "more shooting, versatility and connectivity, whether that be through ball handling, passing and/or veteran experience."

Dunleavy maintained confidence that the core nucleus is good enough but is determined to keep exploring "How do we get better?"

"The future's bright because we have good, new young players now. We're capable of doing the things we need to do to have long-term sustainability. We all should be excited," Dunleavy said.