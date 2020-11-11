Warriors to Host Dubs Draft Room, Presented by Chase During 2020 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors will host a first-of-its-kind interactive, second-screen experience during the 2020 NBA Draft on November 18 for Bay Area-based fans through the Dubs Draft Room, presented by Chase.

Fans are asked to RSVP for the Dubs Draft Room, and can do so HERE. The Dubs Draft Room will begin at 3:30 p.m. Pacific. Once fans RSVP, they will receive a link via email to log into the experience.

The Dubs Draft Room, a virtual Draft party for Warriors fans hosted by Warriors on-air personalities Tim Roye and Kelenna Azubuike, will feature one-on-one conversations with Warriors, NBA and WNBA personalities, including Warriors players Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Warriors legends Chris Mullin, Jason Richardson, Mitch Richmond, and L.A. Sparks player, and current NBA on TNT analyst, Candace Parker. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to partake in multiple real-time interactive features, including Warriors trivia to win prizes, a chat function with other fans in the Draft Room, sweepstakes, and the opportunity to read draft prospect bios.

“The innovation and ingenuity of the Dubs Draft Room truly offers Warriors fans a first-of-its-kind interactive experience during the Draft,” said Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jen Millet. “As we think about the fan experience of the future, second-screen, interactive platforms offer flexibility to customize offerings for our audience, and we’re thrilled to partner with Chase to launch this platform for the Draft.”

Additionally, Chase is offering its Sapphire cardmembers access to the exclusive, VIP Dubs Draft Room After Party, presented by Chase, with special access and Warriors merchandise. Warriors players’ Damion Lee, Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall are scheduled to visit the Dubs Draft Room After Party for an exclusive conversation with Warriors personalities Azubuike and Roye. Chase Sapphire cardmembers can visit experiences.chase.com for access to the Dubs Draft Room After Party. For more information on the draft activations from the Warriors and Chase, Chase cardholders can visit chase.com/chasecenter.

The Warriors hold the No. 2 overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft in addition to picks No. 48 and 51 in the second round. The No. 2 overall pick represents the team’s highest draft choice since 1995, when the Warriors selected Joe Smith with the No. 1 overall selection. Additionally, it marks the second time the team will select second overall, having previously selected Rick Barry with the No. 2 pick in 1965.