Dubs By the Numbers: Warriors Lead the Way in Historic Offensive Week

In a week where Luka Doncic scored 73 points — the most since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, Joel Embiid scored 70 points and Devin Booker averaged 42 points, no team averaged more points than the Warriors (137.0 PPG), who scored at least 133 in every game. The Dubs went 1-2 over that span, with two one-point losses to the Sacramento Kings (134-133) and Los Angeles Lakers (145-144) and a 22-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks (134-112) in their first game since assistant coach Dejan Milojević passed away on Jan. 17.

Plays of the Week | Curry Scores 46, Kuminga's Slams and Much More

133

The Warriors scored at least 133 points in every game at Chase Center this past week (134 vs. Hawks on Wednesday, 133 vs. Kings on Thursday and 144 vs. Lakers on Saturday). The Dubs hadn’t scored that many points at home all season prior.

400

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won their 400th game as teammates in Wednesday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the 13th trio in NBA history to accomplish that feat. The trio has a 400-143 record in the regular season (.736) and has won nearly 500 total games when adding their 98 playoff wins.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

11

Jonathan Kuminga tied Warriors' legend Chris Mullin for the most made field goals in a game without a miss in franchise history, shooting a perfect 11-for-11 from the field on Wednesday. Kuminga joined Nikola Jokic as the only players to make 11 field goals without missing in a game this season. He made at least 11 field goals twice this week, joining Stephen Curry (13x), Klay Thompson (2x) and Andrew Wiggins (1x) as the only Warriors to do so this season.

Highlights: Jonathan Kuminga Makes Warriors History in Win Over Hawks – 1/24/24

1

This past week, the Warriors lost two games by a single point, losing to the Sacramento Kings 134-133 and the Los Angeles Lakers 145-144 in double overtime. This season, the Warriors have suffered four one-point losses, each within their division, losing to the Kings 124-123 on Nov. 28 and the Los Angeles Clippers 113-112 in consecutive road games.

31

Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 31 points against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. He has scored at least 20 points in six straight games and became the first Warrior to score 30-plus points off the bench since Jordan Poole scored 33 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 23. 2023.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings

46

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 46 points and hit a season-high nine 3-pointers in a double-overtime battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Fifteen of Curry’s 46 points came in the two overtime periods, including 10 points in the second extra period. His season-high performance gave him his 65th career game with at least 40 points and his 40th game with nine-plus made 3-pointers, an NBA record. Curry has more games with at least nine made 3-pointers than the next four players combined (Damian Lillard 13, Klay Thompson 12, James Harden 9, Anfernee Simons/JR Smith 5).

Stephen Curry with 46 Points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

31

Draymond Green was a game-high plus-31 in his nearly 46 minutes of action on Saturday. Green’s plus-31 marks the highest plus-minus by any player in a loss this season and the second-highest by a player in an overtime loss since the stat was first tracked in 1996-97. The Warriors were -32 in the 12 minutes he was off the floor.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

500