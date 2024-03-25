Dubs By the Numbers: Stephen Curry Reaches 8000 Career Made Field Goals

Despite a rollercoaster week for the Warriors, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Draymond Green each set career milestones. Curry continues to move up the all-time scoring list, while Paul and Green have made their mark as playmakers. The Dubs went 1-3 this past week, with losses to the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves and a 21-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. They are currently 10th in the Western Conference (36-34) with 12 games remaining.

8,000

Stephen Curry became the first Warrior to make 8,000 career field goals on Sunday. Curry is one of five active players to reach that milestone and of that group, only LeBron James (8,369 FGM, Cavaliers) has made more with one franchise.

30

Curry moved to 30th on the NBA's all-time scoring list this past Monday, passing Robert Parrish. Curry has the highest effective field goal percentage (58.2%) and true shooting percentage (62.6%) of any player in the top 50.

300

Curry became the first player to eclipse 300 made 3-pointers this season. He has five seasons in which he eclipsed 300 made threes — there have only been seven such seasons in NBA history. Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson eclipsed the mark last season with a league-leading 301 splashes, while Curry is up to 312 3-pointers made this season with 12 games left.

59

Chris Paul recorded his 59th career game with 10-plus assists and zero turnovers on Wednesday, the most such games in NBA history since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. Paul also made Warriors history with his fourth such game this season, the most in a single season in Dubs' franchise history. He leads the Warriors in assists per game this season (7.0).

4,500

Draymond Green became the third player in franchise history to reach 4,500 career assists, joining Stephen Curry and Guy Rodgers. Green ranks 12th among active players in career assists and fourth among frontcourt players.

13

With their latest loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the most losses in games that they led by at least 12 points in this season (13).

43