Dubs by the Numbers: 2023-24 Regular Season in Review

The Warriors concluded the regular season by winning 10 of their final 12 games to finish with a 46-36 record, a two-win improvement over last season. This season, the Warriors found themselves among the league's best road teams and were the best rebounding team. The 2023-24 Dubs blended accomplished veterans and key youthful contributors for some remarkable individual and team achievements.

Plays of the Week | Draymond's Alley-Oop, Curry Dimes and Much More

10

Despite finishing 10 games over .500, the Warriors ended the regular season in 10th place in the Western Conference. Their 46 wins are the most by a 10th-place team in NBA history, surpassing the 2001 Seattle Supersonics, who won 44 games. Only four 10th seeds in league history have finished with an above .500 record, with the 2021-22 Charlotte Hornets and 2017-18 Los Angeles Clippers being the other two.

48

The Warriors played a league-high 48 'clutch time' games this season —games in which the score was within five points in the final five minutes. They won half of these contests (24), tied for the third-most clutch wins and their 24 losses were the sixth-most league-wide.

189

Stephen Curry led the league in points (189), made field goals (59) and made 3-pointers (32) in the clutch this season, shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from three. Curry's 32 clutch threes are the most in NBA history and he more than doubled the next closest player this season (Buddy Hield and Damian Lillard, 13 clutch 3-pointers). The inaugural Clutch Player of the Year, De'Aaron Fox, led the NBA in clutch points and made field goals last season, setting up a precedent that puts Curry firmly in the conversation for the award. The Warriors were 23-20 in clutch games this season with Curry in the lineup and 1-4 without him.

Curry's Game Winner

357

Stephen Curry led the league in made 3-pointers this season (357), making 73 more threes than second-place Luka Doncic (284). Only Curry, in his unanimous MVP season in 2016, had a larger gap between first and second place in this category (126). His 357 made threes are the third-most in a single season in NBA history, only trailing James Harden (378 in the 2018-19 season) and himself (402 in the 2015-16 season).

46.7

Despite being the shortest team in the league with an average height of 6'5, the Warriors led the NBA in rebounding (46.7 RPG). Draymond Green grabbed a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game, while rookies Brandin Podziemski (5.8 RPG, second) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (5.0 RPG, fourth) both cracked the top four. Rebounding was a collective effort for the Dubs as they had eight players average at least four boards per contest.

25

The Warriors won 25 road games this season, more than doubling last season's total (11). The Dubs were one of six teams with at least 25 road wins, joining the New Orleans Pelicans (28), Boston Celtics (27), Los Angeles Clippers (26), Minnesota Timberwolves (25) and Dallas Mavericks (24).

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

92.7

Klay Thompson led the league in free throw percentage, shooting a career-high 92.7 percent. Thompson narrowly edged out Curry, who shot 92.3 percent from the foul line. Thompson's marksmanship extended to his perimeter shooting as he finished fourth in made 3-pointers (268).

2

Draymond Green joined Lakers' forward LeBron James as the only players this season to average at least eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and shoot over 39 percent from three. Green's 39.5 3-point percentage was a career-best mark.

Draymond Green sinks it from downtown

16.1

Jonathan Kuminga was one of three players this season to average at least 16 points in fewer than 27 minutes per game, joining Indiana's Myles Turner and Utah's Collin Sexton. Kuminga had a nearly six point per game increase from last season (9.9 PPG to 16.1 PPG), while maintaining his efficiency (59.7 TS% to 59.8 TS%). The third-year forward started in 46 of the 74 games he played in this season.

Mark of a Fighter | Jonathan Kuminga is a Warrior

