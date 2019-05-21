Golden State Advances to Fifth-Straight NBA Finals

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have earned a berth in the NBA Finals for the fifth-straight season following tonight’s 119-117 overtime road victory against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Five-Or-More Straight Championship Appearances Years Franchise 10 (1950-1960) Montreal Canadiens (NHL) 10 (1957-1966) Boston Celtics (NBA) 6 (1950-1955) Cleveland Browns (NFL) 5 (2014-2019) Golden State Warriors (NBA) 5 (1949-1953) New York Yankees (MLB) 5 (1960-1964) New York Yankees (MLB) 5 (1964-1969) Montreal Canadiens (NHL) 5 (1979-1984) New York Islanders (NHL)

The Warriors will match up with the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. Golden State is the sixth franchise in the four-major North American sports to make five-or-more consecutive championship appearances, joining the Montreal Canadiens (NHL), Boston Celtics (NBA), Cleveland Browns (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB) and New York Islanders (NHL).

Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 4-2 in the First Round, the Houston Rockets 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals and the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 in the Conference Finals. With 11 NBA Finals appearances, the Warriors have appeared the third-most Finals in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (31) and Boston Celtics (21).