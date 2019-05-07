Dual Events: Golden State Warriors Game & Oakland A's Game

Wednesday, May 8

7:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

7:07 p.m. – Oakland A’s vs. Cincinnati Reds

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Oakland A’s will host concurrent home games on Wednesday, May 8 at Oracle Arena and the Oakland Alameda Coliseum. Parking lots are expected to fill quickly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.