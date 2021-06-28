Warriors Draymond Green Named to U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the official 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, USA Basketball announced today. Steve Kerr will serve as an assistant coach on the USA coaching staff.

A three-time NBA Champion, Green was a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist squad in Rio de Janeiro. He appeared in all eight games (8-0) for the U.S., averaging 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.9 minutes per game.

This past season Green played in 63 games (all starts), averaging 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, a career-high 8.9 assists, 1.67 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. The nine-year NBA veteran was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team as well as a finalist for the Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was among the league leaders, tied for third in assists (8.9 apg), tied for third in steals (1.67 spg) and had the highest assist average among frontcourt players (Nikola Jokic was second, 8.3 apg).

Also selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The USA coaching staff is led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University).

The USA Men’s National Team will open training camp in Las Vegas on July 6, followed by a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10 (5 p.m. PDT); Australia on July 12 (5 p.m. PDT); Argentina on July 13 (3 p.m. PDT); Australia for a second time on July 16 (3 p.m. PDT); and Spain on July 18 (6 p.m. PDT). All the exhibition games will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. The rescheduled Summer Olympic Games are being held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan.