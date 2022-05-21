Draymond Green Named to 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced today.

GSW Most Career All-Defensive Team Selections Player Honors Draymond Green 7 Nate Thurmond 5 Jamaal Wilkes 2

Green posted regular season averages of 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.33 steals, 1.07 blocks and 28.9 minutes in 46 games (44 starts) and earned his fourth career NBA All-Star appearance (did not play due to injury). The forward has been named to the All-Defensive Team in seven of the last eight seasons.

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most voting points.