Donna Daniels Named to Sports Business Journal Game Changers: Women in Sports Business List

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center today announced that the General Manager of Chase Center, Donna Daniels, has been named to the annual Sports Business Journal Game Changers: Women in Sports Business awards list.

Daniels, who is entering her second season with the Warriors and Chase Center, oversees all venue operations including safety and security, guest services, special events, engineering, facilities, parking and transportation, sustainability, and more. Daniels has been instrumental in steering Chase Center post-global pandemic, managing over 40 basketball games and numerous public-facing events annually in Chase Center and Thrive City. Her leadership has yielded operational and organizational growth, all while maximizing revenue and providing world-class experiences for guests.

“With over 30 years of sports industry experience, including her exceptional tenure at the league office, Donna consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and excellence,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Schneider. “As General Manager of Chase Center, her leadership has set high standards for venue operations and guest experiences not only with the Warriors, but throughout the industry. She is the epitome of a Game Changer!”

Prior to joining the Warriors and Chase Center, Daniels served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Prudential Center at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Daniels also held various roles within the NBA league, with her most recent being served as Vice President, Team Marketing and Business Operations from 2011-16.

For over a decade, SBJ has been celebrating outstanding women who have left an indelible mark on the sports industry as Game Changers. From an impressive pool of nearly 300 nominees, 50 exceptional women are handpicked each year for their innovative approaches, transformative ideas, and leadership, not only in groundbreaking projects and programs but also in mentoring and inspiring other women in sports business.