Warriors Announce Audition Information For 2021-22 Dance Program

The Warriors Entertainment Teams are conducting auditions for the 2021-22 season for the “Gold Squad” and the “Blue Crew” dance teams throughout July, it was announced today. The upcoming season will include performances from all teams in the dance program, including the Hardwood Classics and Jr. Jam Squad, whose audition information will be announced at a later date. Watch the Warriors Entertainment Team’s dance performances during the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Auditions are a great opportunity to create a new team of diverse, talented and professional dancers that will engage our fan base at Chase Center and be community ambassadors for our organization,” said Warriors Entertainment Team Director Sabrina Ellison. “I love seeing performers leave their hearts on the floor in an effort to earn a spot on one of our dynamic dance teams.”

Audition information is listed below:

Warriors Dance Team Gold Squad



Optional Preparatory Class (Virtual) – June 29, July 1, and July 6 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. via RingCentral

Preliminary Auditions (Virtual) – July 9-10 via RingCentral

Final Auditions (In-Person) – July 26, 28, 29, and 31 in San Francisco

Warriors Dance Team Blue Crew



Optional Preparatory Class (Virtual) – June 29, July 1, and July 6 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. via RingCentral

Preliminary Auditions (Virtual) – July 11 via RingCentral

Final Auditions (In-Person) – July 28, 29 and 31 in San Francisco

For additional information or to pre-register for preparatory classes and auditions, visit warriors.com/danceteam.