Warriors Announce Audition Information For 2021-22 Dance Program
Warriors Entertainment Teams to Conduct Hybrid and In-Person Auditions Throughout July
The Warriors Entertainment Teams are conducting auditions for the 2021-22 season for the “Gold Squad” and the “Blue Crew” dance teams throughout July, it was announced today. The upcoming season will include performances from all teams in the dance program, including the Hardwood Classics and Jr. Jam Squad, whose audition information will be announced at a later date. Watch the Warriors Entertainment Team’s dance performances during the 2020-21 NBA season.
“Auditions are a great opportunity to create a new team of diverse, talented and professional dancers that will engage our fan base at Chase Center and be community ambassadors for our organization,” said Warriors Entertainment Team Director Sabrina Ellison. “I love seeing performers leave their hearts on the floor in an effort to earn a spot on one of our dynamic dance teams.”
Audition information is listed below:
Warriors Dance Team Gold Squad
For additional information or to pre-register for preparatory classes and auditions, visit warriors.com/danceteam.
