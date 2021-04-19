Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 17 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. It’s the second time he’s won the award this season (Week 2) and the 16th career weekly recognition for the 12-year veteran.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 16 Tim Hardaway 5 Klay Thompson 4 Chris Mullin 4 Baron Davis 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 3-1 week, beginning with a 53-point effort versus the Denver Nuggets on April 12 in which he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (17,783 career points) as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. At Oklahoma City on April 14, he connected on season-high tying 11 three-point field goals, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit at least 10 threes in back-to-back games on multiple occasions. During the week, he averaged an NBA best 43.8 points on 57.3% shooting from the field, 54.5% from beyond the arc and 90.6% from the free throw line, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.

On the season, Curry owns averages of 31.0 points (2nd in NBA) including a league-leading 250 three-point field goal makes, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.22 steals and 34.0 minutes in 49 games (all starts). The guard has scored 30-plus points in a career-best 10 consecutive games, joining Kobe Bryant as the only players 33-or-older to record a streak of 10-plus games with 30-or-more points.

The award marks the 54th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. New York’s Julius Randle was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.