Stephen Curry Wins 2021 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the 2021 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Sunday Night in Atlanta, becoming the seventh player to win multiple Three-Point Contests since the event’s inception in 1986 and the first to do so in non-consecutive events. Curry, who previously won the event in 2015, joins Larry Bird (3), Craig Hodges (3), Jeff Hornacek (2), Jason Kapono (2), Mark Price (2) and Peja Stojaković (2) as multiple-time Three-Point Contest winners.

After posting an event-record score of 31 points (maximum is 40) in the first round, Curry scored 28 points in the final round, narrowly edging Utah’s Mike Conley (27 points) by hitting his last two shots. Curry is the first Warrior to win the contest since Klay Thompson in 2016, marking the third time a Warrior has won the event in its 35-year history.

Curry, who will make his seventh appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, is averaging a team-high 29.5 points (fourth in the NBA) to go with 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.26 steals in 34.1 minutes over 34 games (all starts) this season. Curry leads the league with 164 three-pointers and is on pace to hit better than 40 percent from three-point range for the 11th time in his career (41.3 percent). A 12-year NBA veteran, Curry moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals made list on Jan. 23 at Utah (now has 2,659 career threes) and has hit a three-pointer in 96-straight games, the third-longest streak in NBA history (he holds the record with a 157-game streak from 2014-16).

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend in nine of his previous 11 campaigns, including the Three-Point Contest six times (2010, 2013-16, 2019). He has also taken part in the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).