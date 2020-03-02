Warriors Assign Stephen Curry and Alen Smailagić to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Stephen Curry and forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Curry, who has been out since suffering a broken left hand on October 30, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today. He owns averages of 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 28.0 minutes in four games with Golden State this season.

Smailagić has appeared in 19 games (17 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 15.2 points on 51.2 percent from the field to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in 14 games for Golden State, averaging 4.2 points on 50.0 percent from the field to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.9 minutes per game.