Warriors Guard Stephen Curry Named Recipient of Alvin Attles Community Impact Award

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the recipient of the Alvin Attles Community Impact Award in recognition of his efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of underserved youth, it was announced today. The award, named in Warriors Legend Alvin Attles’ honor, celebrates Attles’ long-time commitment and dedication to the community and recognizes a current Warriors player who goes above and beyond to support local underprivileged youth.

To honor Curry for his continued contributions, the Warriors Community Foundation will donate $15,000 to The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, which is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to quality education, and enabling healthy, active lifestyles.

Curry’s community highlights from the 2018-19 season include:

On December 16, 2018, Curry surprised over 60 homeless youth from Covenant House in Oakland with a dinner from International Smoke, serving meals to all of the youth and surprising them all with a pair of Curry 5 shoes. Covenant House California (CHC) provides sanctuary and support for youth ages 18-24 facing homelessness and human trafficking.



On December 21, 2018, the Curry Family Foundation hosted an event to support homeless families and individuals at one of the city of Oakland’s Pop-Up Care Villages (PUCV). Curry donated $25,000 in supplies and partnered with Lava Mae to bring a mobile hygiene station to the homeless in Oakland. The event saw over 500 homeless individuals and families take part in the services offered. The Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) brought out their mobile market for guests to receive fresh food. Curry made additional donations of $20,000 to Lava Mae and $5,000 to ACCFB in support of the event.



In January, Curry launched The Underrated Tour, a series of free basketball camps designed to highlight overlooked prep athletes looking to make it to the next level. Curry spent a day with the participants during the tour’s final stop, which took place in Oakland from March 29-30.



In February, The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, along with Under Armour and Chase, raised the curtain on a large-scale renovation of the Carole Hoefener Center to serve the community of Charlotte for years to come. With guidance from the Charlotte Housing Authority and program support from the NBA Players’ Association, state-of-the-art upgrades included a brand new education space courtesy of Chase and a refurbished basketball gym from Under Armour.



On March 6, 2019, Curry teamed up with Make-A-Wish Bay Area to grant 22 wishes to youth battling life-threatening medical conditions, who spent the afternoon racing go-karts and playing laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games with Curry at Boomers in Livermore.



On March 8, 2019, Curry released his Curry 6 ‘United We Win’ shoes in honor of International Women’s Day. Proceeds from the shoes went into funding a scholarship established by the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour. This scholarship will be given annually to a college-bound female student in the Bay Area who has shown “an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study.”



In March, Curry purchased over 50 tickets for Warriors games through The Warriors Community Foundation’s Player Donated Ticket program, which provides underserved Bay Area youth and communities with the opportunity to attend a Warriors home game. This season, 328 kids attended a Warriors game because of Curry’s donations. Curry purchased 40 additional tickets for California’s Division 3 Champions, Oakland High School girls basketball team, and California’s Division 4 Champions, Oakland Technical High School girls basketball team, to celebrate their achievements.

The list of previous winners includes Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Warriors Legend Alvin Attles is in his sixth decade with the franchise, having served tirelessly as a player, coach, executive and civic leader. Attles, whose current stint with the same team represents the longest active streak in the NBA, will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019 in September. One of only six players in Warriors history to have his jersey retired (#16), Attles remains one of the most publicly recognizable sports figures in the Bay Area. His endless contributions locally as a player, executive and civic leader resulted in his much-deserved induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s John R. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. In the summer of 2006, the newly refurbished outdoor basketball court at Lincoln Square Park in downtown Oakland was permanently named “Alvin Attles Court” in honor of the local legend and longtime Oakland resident. In the latter stages of the 1969-70 NBA campaign, Attles was named head coach of the Warriors, where his 30-game stint as head coach to end that season proved to be the start of the longest head coaching run in Warriors franchise history, a 13-plus year tenure which produced, among other highlights, the first NBA Championship in the club’s West Coach history (1974-75). Attles completed his coaching career in 1982-83 to become the Warriors General Manager, heading the team’s basketball operations for three years.

About the Warriors Community Foundation

The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities. The Foundation makes grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits. Established in 2012 under the new Lacob and Guber ownership group, the Foundation extends the team’s impact locally and continues a longstanding tradition of community involvement. It is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners and fans. To learn more, visit warriors.org.