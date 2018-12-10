Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award is the second Player of the Week honor this season for Curry, who previously won the award in Week 2, and is his 14th career weekly recognition.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 14 Tim Hardaway 5 Klay Thompson 4 Chris Mullin 4 Baron Davis 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to a 3-0 week, beginning with a 30-point effort in a 128-111 victory at Atlanta on Dec. 3. He shot 58.8 percent from the field, 60.0 percent from beyond the arc and 100 percent from the free throw line, representing the 34th time he’d scored at least 30 points in a game while shooting 50/60/100—the most of any player since 1983. Against Cleveland on Dec. 5, he scored a game-high 42 points including a season-high nine three-point field goals to go along with a season-high tying nine rebounds in the Warriors’ 129-105 win. He concluded the week with a game-high tying 20 points and eight assists in a 105-95 victory at Milwaukee on Dec. 7.

On the season, Curry owns averages of 29.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while hitting 51.3 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three-point range and 93.2 percent from the free throw line in 33.4 minutes over 16 games (all starts).

The award marks the 52nd time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Washington’s Bradley Beal was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.