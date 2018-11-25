Stephen Curry Making Very Good Progress in Injury Rehabilitation

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier today by the team’s medical staff. The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program. He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week, with the goal of playing at some point during the team’s upcoming five-game road trip.