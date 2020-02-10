Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson Among USA Basketball’s 44 Finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Team

Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green are among the 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, it was announced today. The official 12-member 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

Curry is a two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist, representing the United States in 2010 and 2014. Green won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, while Thompson earned an Olympic gold medal in 2016 and a FIBA World Cup gold medal in 2014.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, in addition to Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks) and Jay Wright (Villanova University), are assistant coaches on Gregg Popovich’s (San Antonio Spurs) U.S. Olympic Team staff.

The remaining 41 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team include: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Heat); Mike Conley (Utah Jazz); Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets); Paul George (L.A. Clippers); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Montrezl Harrell (Clippers); Joe Harris (Nets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Gordon Hayward (Celtics); Dwight Howard (Lakers); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Nets); LeBron James (Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Lakers); Kawhi Leonard (Clippers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kevin Love (Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); JaVale McGee (Lakers); Khris Middleton (Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Pacers); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Celtics); Myles Turner (Pacers); Kemba Walker (Celtics); Russell Westbrook (Rockets); and Derrick White (Spurs).

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are being held July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan. Twelve nations will compete in the 2020 Olympic men’s basketball competition that will be held at the Saitama Super Arena. In addition to host Japan, nations qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's basketball competition include Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria, Spain and the United States.

The final four teams for the Tokyo Olympics will qualify through four FIBA's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. Twenty-four team will compete in the four men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, which will be held from June 23-28, 2020, in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia. The winner of each tournament will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The six teams competing in Belgrade, Serbia, include in Group A: Dominican Republic, New Zealand and host Serbia; while Group B is comprised of Italy, Puerto Rico and Senegal. The Kaunas, Lithuania, Olympic qualifying site features in Group A, host Lithuania, South Korea and Venezuela; and Group B includes Angola, Poland and Slovenia. The Split, Croatia, Olympic qualifying game site will feature in Group A: Germany, Mexico and Russia; and in Group B: Brazil, host Croatia and Tunisia. The fourth and final Olympic qualifying competition site is Victoria, Canada, and features in Group A, host Canada, China and Greece; and Group B includes Czech Republic, Turkey and Uruguay.

The men’s basketball preliminary group play at the ’20 Olympics, which will see the 12 teams divided into three preliminary round groups of four teams each, will be held July 26-Aug. 2. The quarterfinals, featuring teams placed first and second in each preliminary group and the two best third-placed teams in the Group phase, is scheduled for Aug. 4. Semifinals action will be played on Aug. 6. The gold medal game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (Tokyo time), with the bronze medal game slated for 8 p.m. (Tokyo time) on Aug. 8.

The U.S. men have collected a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. The Americans own an impressive 138-5 all-time, win-loss record (.963 winning percentage) in Olympic action, and since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, the USA is 53-3 in seven Olympics, capturing six gold medals and one bronze medal.