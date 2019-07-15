Steph Finishes Seventh in Lake Tahoe, Wins Annual Bet

Stephen Curry competed in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe. Though he he finished 7th, he beat-out his father Dell and won their annual bet.

Warriors guard and avid golf fan Stephen Curry took to the greens this past weekend as he participated in the 30th annual American Century Championship, one of the premiere celebrity pro-am tournaments in golf.

The weekend’s events featured an extensive list of current and former pro athletes; including 16 Hall of Famers and 22 active players, ten of whom are All-Pro or All-Stars. So, the level of athletic talent was certainly high at the annual event.

Rate Steph’s golf swing pic.twitter.com/9bd44w7QGq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2019

This marked Curry’s seventh appearance in the tournament, which has become an annual challenge for the naturally competitive basketball All-Star. “I want that trophy, for sure,” Curry said on Friday morning at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in South Lake Tahoe.

Though a competitive golf tournament, the celebrity participants were welcome to have some fun through the weekend.

The Splash Brother, who is well-known for having some fun when possible, showed his basketball shooting skills even as Mother Nature tried to play defense with gusts of wind; leave it to Curry to adjust for the curving shot.

Had to adjust for the wind on 17 today pic.twitter.com/yKyOV3p55J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

Besides his typical deep shots, he successfully conquered another annual nemesis the event: the rim. In the three years prior, and even on Day 1 of this year’s event, Curry had missed his dunk attempts at the hoop at hole 17. Mind you, the circumstances do make it more difficult than an NBA game: he must run downhill, on a short runway, with little momentum, on grass, in golf cleats. But the challenge has never stopped him before, and on the last day of the competition this year, he successfully jammed home a one-handed dunk.

Besides putting on a basketball drills show, Curry played some football too. Justin Timberlake went under center and Aaron Rodgers called a deep route down the fairway for Curry. They connected for the touchdown!

Of course this was not all just for show: he found the time for the fans of Dub Nation, too.

Fun and antics aside, Curry came to Lake Tahoe to compete. On the first two days, he finished five over par, including one eagle on each day, for 30 points; that put him in 14th place and three points behind his father Dell, who was in 10th, headed into Sunday.

When Pops knows he’s beating you after Day 1 pic.twitter.com/k7QubVs38o — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2019

Wanting to add this trophy to the case, Stephen came in determined to make a run. He played well and finished just two over par on Day 3, including four birdies on the final seven holes. It was was an impressive run, but just not enough to win the American Century Championship as he finished tied for seventh with 50 points. Tony Romo, who was paired with Curry on Day 1, successfully defended his title and won the tournament for the second straight year with 71 points.

Though not even his best finish in the event — he had finished in fourth twice before — the joy was real for Stephen when he ended his third and final round with a birdie on the 18th hole. He made sure to find his father, Dell, in the crowd and point directly at him after the putt.

Steph took dead aim at Dell after sinking the birdie on 18 pic.twitter.com/i9Ly8Mz5tR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

Why the excitement? Because that shot, which capped off his late push for the title, ensured Stephen would at the least win his annual bet against Dell, who slipped to fifteenth.

Steph lost the bet last year and had to take a quick plunge into Lake Tahoe. This year, the stakes were raised: Dell will have to sing karaoke, and Steph will choose the song and outfit for his dad.

A bet’s a bet. @StephenCurry30 prevails over Dell pic.twitter.com/ob1OJc78r8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

Details of the “performance” are not yet known, but the Warriors are less than two months from opening a new building in Mission Bay, so...