Curry and Thompson Remain Top-10 for West Guards in Second All-Star Voting Returns

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson remain in the top 10 for Western Conference guards in the second returns of NBA All-Star voting. Curry is one of five Western Conference players with over two million All-Star votes (2,126,037), while Thompson ranks 10th among West guards (262,214).

WESTERN CONFERENCE GUARDS RACE

*Only two guards can start*

Luka Doncic (2,508,618 votes) Stephen Curry (2,126,037 votes) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,763,671 votes)

Plays of the Week | Thompson's Over-The-Head Dime, Curry Puts on the Moves and Much More

Stephen Curry ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring (26.7 PPG) and has 15 30-point games this season. Curry also leads the league in total made 3-pointers (158) and made 3-pointers per game (4.5).

Klay Thompson is shooting 41.0 percent from three over his last 10 games and 38.5 percent from behind the arc overall. Thompson is averaging 17.1 points per game this season and has scored at least 20 points 13 times.

Stephen Curry nails it from behind the arc

This Friday marks the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Fans can vote on the NBA App or NBA.com with NBA ID, the league’s global membership program. Voters in the United States will be automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a trip to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25.