Stephen Curry Named to 2020-21 All-NBA First Team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today. It’s the fourth First Team honor for Curry and a franchise-best seventh All-NBA Team selection (Second Team: twice and Third Team: once), surpassing Rick Barry’s mark of six All-NBA Team selections.

Curry earned First Team honors after finishing the season as the NBA’s scoring leader for the second time in his career, averaging 32.0 points on 48.2 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 91.6 percent from the line, adding 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.22 steals in 34.2 minutes over 63 games. At 33 years old, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan averaged 28.7 points per game in 1997-98 at the age of 35. He was a finalist for the NBA’s 2020-21 Kia Most Valuable Player Award and named Western Conference Player of the Month in both April and May.

Warriors All-NBA Team Selections Player All-NBA Teams Stephen Curry 7 Rick Barry 6 Neil Johnston 5 Wilt Chamberlain 5 Joe Fulks 4 Paul Arizin 4 Chris Mullin 4

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

The balloting results for the 2020-21 All-NBA Teams were tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.