Stephen Curry Gears Up For A Weekend On The Green

Stephen Curry will complete in the 32nd American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend, marking his ninth appearance at the annual event. The two-time NBA MVP has held his own in previous years with three fourth place finishes, including last year.

The three-day tournament will tee off on Friday and feature three rounds throughout the weekend, with the winner earning a $600,000 prize. The tournament’s 54-hole modified stableford format will showcase more than 80 athletes and celebrities including Vince Carter, Charles Barkley and more. Collectively, the event will include 17 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player awards, 15 Cy Young Awards and eight Player of the Year Awards.

It will be a family affair at this year’s event, with the Warriors guard joined by father Dell Curry and brother and Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, who will be making his American Century Championship tournament debut. Seeing that the Curry family tends to have fun at this event every summer, many are eager to see what will come of this year’s tournament.

With Stephen Curry on the green, two things are guaranteed: he will come to complete and he’ll have a lot of fun doing it.

Just like last year, the three-time NBA champion playfully threw jabs with professional boxer Canelo Álvarez during a practice round in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday.

Special guests Warriors General Manager Bob Myers and Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser paid Curry a visit on the green as he prepared for the upcoming weekend tournament.

Last year, Curry tallied the best final round of any player in the 54-hole tournament, scoring 26 points. “I want that trophy, for sure,” Curry previously stated, emphasizing his natural competitiveness.

Curry has kept things interesting year over year, from taking a dip in the lake after losing a bet to his father to joining fellow sharpshooter Ray Allen in a shooting competition following the tournament.

The American Century Championship will be televised live on NBC Sports on Friday-Sunday, July 9-11.