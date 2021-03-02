Warriors Guard Stephen Curry to Participate in 2021 Three-Point Contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will participate in the 2021 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest on All-Star Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 7, the league announced today. Curry, who won the event in 2015, will make his seventh career appearance in the contest, marking the 10th time in the last 12 years that the Warriors have had at least one player in the Three-Point Contest and the 12th time overall since its inception in 1986.

Curry, who will make his seventh appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, is averaging a team-high 29.5 points (fourth in the NBA) to go with 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.26 steals in 34.1 minutes over 34 games (all starts) this season. Curry leads the league with 164 three-pointers and is on pace to hit better than 40 percent from three-point range for the 11th time in his career (41.3 percent). A 12-year NBA veteran, Curry moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals made list on Jan. 23 at Utah (now has 2,659 career threes) and has hit a three-pointer in 96-straight games, the third-longest streak in NBA history (he holds the record with a 157-game streak from 2014-16).

Warriors Three-Point Contest Participants Year Player(s) 1986 Eric Floyd 1991 Tim Hardaway 2010 Stephen Curry 2011 Dorell Wright 2013 Stephen Curry 2014 Stephen Curry 2015 Stephen Curry*, Klay Thompson 2016 Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson* 2017 Klay Thompson 2018 Klay Thompson 2019 Stephen Curry 2021 Stephen Curry

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend in nine of his previous 11 campaigns, including the Three-Point Contest six times (2010, 2013-16, 2019)—winning the event in 2015 before finishing as runner-up to teammate Klay Thompson in 2016. He has also taken part in the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

Curry is joined in the Three-Point Contest by Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. The 35th Three-Point Contest, as part of All-Star Sunday, will air live on TNT, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT. on Sunday, March 7.