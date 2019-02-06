Warriors Guard Stephen Curry To Participate In 2019 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will participate in the 2019 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on February 16, the league announced today. Curry, who won the event in 2015, will make his sixth career appearance in the contest, marking the seventh-straight year that the Warriors have had at least one player in the Three-Point Contest and the 11th time overall since its inception in 1986, including nine of the last 10 years.

Curry, who will make his sixth consecutive appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, is averaging a team-high 29.2 points (third in the NBA) to go with 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.15 steals in 34.3 minutes over 41 games (all starts) this season. A 10-year NBA veteran, Curry moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals made list on Jan. 11 vs. Chicago (now has 2,344 career threes) and is the first player in NBA history to hit at least 200 three-pointers in seven consecutive seasons, now with 215 threes (second in the NBA this season) on 45.1 percent from three-point range (fifth in the NBA).

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend in eight of his previous nine campaigns, including the Three-Point Contest five times (2010, 2013-16)—winning the event in 2015 before finishing as runner-up to teammate Klay Thompson in 2016. He has also taken part in the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

Curry is joined in the Three-Point Contest by his brother, Portland’s Seth Curry, along with Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Toronto’s Danny Green, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker.

The 33rd Three-Point Contest, as part of All-Star Saturday Night, will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT. on Saturday, Feb. 16.