Warriors Sign Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guards Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Cunningham, 28, was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 24th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He owns career averages of 2.3 points and 7.2 minutes in 84 games (three starts) with the Mavericks, the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. The 6’4” guard has also played internationally with Jiangsu Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association (2016-17), Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga (2017-18) and most recently with Basket Brescia Leonessa of Lega Basket Serie A (2018-19).

Zeisloft (ZIZE-loft), 26, began his collegiate career at Illinois State, playing two seasons with the Redbirds before transferring to Indiana University. After going unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft, the 6’4” guard signed with Fort Wayne of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 47 games (one start) and averaged 7.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. Zeisloft has also played internationally with BC Siauliai of the Lithuanian Basketball League (20017-18), Leonis Roma of the Italian second division (2018) and most recently Gipuzkoa Basket of the Liga ACB.