Warriors Community Foundation to Establish COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund

The NBA announced on March 11 that the 2019-20 season would be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. In effort to support those in our community adversely affected by the pandemic, we have established a Disaster Relief Fund. In part, the fund will provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are adversely impacted by the loss of games. The Warriors employ more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various functions at each game, including food service, security, guest services, custodial and more.

“The Warriors Community Foundation has a long history of supporting children, youth, and families in the Bay Area, and all of us know someone who has been affected by the disruptions in schools, businesses, and community organizations,” said Melanie Moore, Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation. “During this incredibly difficult time, we want to create an opportunity for our fans, owners, players, coaches, and everyone to help bridge the gap between the unprecedented current reality and a more positive future.”

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund.

For more information on the Warriors Community Foundation, and to make a donation, please visit warriors.com/donate.