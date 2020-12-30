Warriors Exercise Third-Year Contract Option on Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have exercised the third-year contract option on guard Jordan Poole, which is for the 2021-22 season, the team announced today.

Poole, 21, is averaging 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes through four games this season. Originally selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the second-year guard owns career averages of 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.9 minutes over 61 games (14 starts) with Golden State.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed, while the third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option.