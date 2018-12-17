Stephen Collins to Join the Oak View Group as Chief Operating Officer Following Chase Center Completion

Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Chase Center, will join the Oak View Group (OVG) this upcoming summer following the completion of the Warriors new sports and entertainment complex, both organizations announced today. Collins joined the Warriors in his current role in May of 2015 and will have the same title, Chief Operating Officer, upon joining the Oak View Group (OVG) in July.

“Steve has been instrumental in designing and building what we believe will be the best sports and entertainment venue in the world located in one of the world’s most vibrant markets,” said Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Warriors. “We are very happy for Steve that he will be transitioning into a key role with our partner, OVG, this summer, and are grateful for all his ongoing contributions to Chase Center.”

Chase Center, currently under construction in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco, is on schedule to open this coming September and will be the new home of the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors beginning in the 2019-20 NBA season. The 18,000 seat venue will be home to some 200 events annually, and is the centerpiece of a 10 acre privately financed development that, in addition to Chase Center, includes 3.2 acres of public space, two office buildings and 29 restaurant and retail offerings.

“We are fortunate to bring someone on board with Steve’s knowledge and experience,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of the Oak View Group. “He is working on one of the most important and impactful arena developments ever with Chase Center. Our partnership, respect and deep relationship with the Warriors organization creates a seamless transition next year, allowing Steve to finish his work with Chase Center and then bring that experience and knowledge to OVG’s Arena projects. We are excited to be a part of Chase Center and the Warriors family and to be sharing Steve and his leadership and vision.”

In addition to his design and construction responsibilities, Collins has been responsible for the operational strategy and organizational development of Chase Center, assembling a world class team of professionals to manage content development, hospitality, security, parking and traffic, guest services, box office and building operations.

“Chase Center and the surrounding entertainment district will set the bar within the industry for design, experience and operational excellence,” said Collins. “I want to thank Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, and Rick Welts for allowing me to execute their vision for this landmark project. I look forward to finishing what I started in 2015 before turning to my next adventure with another world class organization, the Oak View Group.”

The Warriors plan to appoint a General Manager for Chase Center who will work side-by-side with Collins during the transition period.