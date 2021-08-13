Warriors Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Kenny Atkinson and DeJan (DAY-hahn) Milojević (mi-lo-yo-vihch) have been added as assistant coaches and Jama (Jah-MAH) Mahlalela (MAH-la-lay-lah) has been added as Director, Player Development/Assistant Coach on Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff.

Atkinson joins the Warriors after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. Previously, Atkinson spent three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, finishing his tenure in Brooklyn ranked third in franchise history in games coached (308) and fourth in wins (118). He spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks (2012-16), four seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks (2008-12) and one season as the Director of Player Development for the Houston Rockets (2007-08). A native of Huntington, New York, Atkinson played professionally for 14 years (1990-2004), beginning his pro career in the CBA and USBL before competing for teams in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain.

Mahlalela recently completed his second stint as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors during the 2020-21 season. Mahlalela spent two seasons (2018-20) as head coach for Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, where he accumulated a 51-42 (.548) record. Prior to his time with Raptors 905, Mahlalela spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Raptors (2013-18) and two seasons working in the front office as director of player development. He was also an assistant coach with the University of Toronto for four seasons (2004-08). A native of Mbabane, Swaziland (now Eswatini), Mahlalela played collegiately at the University of British Columbia.

Milojević spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro. Prior to KK Budućnost, Milojević served as the head coach for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons (2012-20). In December 2019, he was named an assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoškov. Milojević was a member of the Atlanta Hawks Summer League staff in 2016, the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 and the Houston Rockets in 2018. A native of Belgrade, Milojević enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06).

A full list of basketball operations staff changes will be announced at a later date.