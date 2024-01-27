Chris Paul Already One of Draymond Green's All-Time Favorite Teammates

In the latest episode of the 'Draymond Green Show,' Green and Chris Paul detailed the evolution of their relationship from rivals to 'energy-matching' teammates.

Green and Paul have consistently bumped heads on the court due to what Green described as their 'overly competitive' mindsets. Both players hate losing, which fueled many battles as the Warriors faced Paul's Clippers and Rockets in a high-leverage playoff series.

Green recalled being on vacation in Paris this past offseason when his friend Virgil asked which player in the league he could never see himself teaming up with and without hesitation, Green said Paul.

The next day, seemingly coincidentally, Warriors' General Manager Mike Dunleavy called the free agent forward to ask his opinion on Paul as a potential trade target. And Green, again without hesitation, advocated for the 'point god' as a fierce competitor and high IQ player and vowed that they could figure it out together.

Once the trade was finalized, Paul texted Green, saying he was excited to be his teammate and looked forward to connecting with him. They ended up having lunch together in Bel Air, where they talked for hours to hash things out.

"I knew basketball-wise he's on the same type of energy I'm on," Paul said. "I realized that I've always needed a me too."

Green believes the pairing couldn't have come at a better time in their careers.

"It's like God placed you here at the right time," Green said.

In roughly half a season together, Green is already ready to call Paul one of his all-time favorite teammates.

"I'm certain you're top five," Green said. "[Paul] is the first to check on/communicate with someone whether they're doing something well or bad."

As they compared stories and experiences, they discovered more and more how similar their personalities were and embraced their differences. Their bond has grown stronger than ever as they collaborate for one common goal.