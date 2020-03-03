Warriors Sign Guard Chasson Randle to 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Chasson Randle (CHASE-in) to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Randle, 27, owns career NBA averages of 5.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 13.9 minutes in 75 games (two starts) over two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. The 6’2” guard spent the first part of the 2019-20 campaign with the Tianjin Pioneers of the Chinese Basketball Association, tallying averages of 24.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 32.6 minutes over 23 games.

Unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Stanford University, Randle was a member of Golden State’s Las Vegas Summer League squad in 2015. He ranks as the Cardinal’s all-time scoring leader (2,375 points) in addition to recording the most games played (144), minutes (4,791) and three-point field goals (304) in school history.

Randle will wear #25 with the Warriors.