Warriors and Chase Center to Hold 'Reveal Week' Starting Monday, March 18

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat, privately-financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced they will hold “Reveal Week” – showcasing the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this Fall. Reveal Week will start Monday, March 18 and run through Friday, March 22, revealing eight events and shows in five days.

“We have locked down a great initial group of announcements of top-tier performers to open the first couple months of Chase Center that will cater to a variety of audiences,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “The Reveal Week line-up is just the beginning of the must-see acts we’ll look to open Chase Center as we will continue to add a variety and diversity of events to our calendar for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.”

To tip-off Reveal Week, Chase Center will hold a press conference on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Chase Center with Warriors Owner Joe Lacob and Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts, along with performers from the first show being announced at Chase Center. The press conference will be livestreamed at chasecenter.com and broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The remaining announcements, which will be unveiled at chasecenter.com, will be released throughout the week at the following dates and times (all times PST):

Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

To conclude Reveal Week, Chase Center will hold a press conference for the last announcement of Reveal Week on Friday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Chase Center with Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts, along with members of the final event announced. The final event press conference will also be livestreamed at chasecenter.com and broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Chase Center is a 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed-use privately-financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and convention activities, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.