Warriors Announce First Preseason Game at Chase Center

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors’ new 18,064-seat privately-financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, announced today that the Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday, October 5, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. in the first-ever game at Chase Center. The game will mark the first professional basketball game in the city of San Francisco since January 29, 1971, when the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves, 106-100, at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.

Upon moving to the Bay Area prior to the 1962-63 season, the Warriors played the majority of their home games at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco from 1962-71, in addition to select games at the USF Memorial Gym and at the Cow Palace in Daly City. Due to a scheduling conflict at the Oakland Coliseum Arena, Golden State played a pair of home games in the 1975 NBA Finals at the Cow Palace.

The Warriors’ complete 2019 preseason schedule, along with ticket and broadcast information, will be released at a later date. The Warriors will hold a variety of presales, including one exclusively for Chase cardholders, with exact dates and times to be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Chase Center please visit chasecenter.com.

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.