Chase Center Announces Updated Health and Safety Entry Requirements

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced updated details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements, as mandated by the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health order issued on August 12, 2021. The order, as clarified by the City and County of San Francisco on September 10, states that fans ages 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of any extenuating circumstances.

Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.

As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center:

Fans ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points. For more information on how to use CLEAR Health Pass, fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/clear.



Fully vaccinated fans ages 12 to 17, and fully vaccinated fans who have not downloaded the free CLEAR app, will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and government-issued photo identification for venue entry. Similarly, fans who received their full vaccine internationally will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and government-issued photo identification for venue entry.



Fans ages 2 through 11 will be able to enter the building with proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the event start time.



Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.

The Warriors no longer provide free, on-site COVID-19 tests for fans attending events. For a list of accepted COVID-19 test types and regional testing locations, fans are asked to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking.

The next Chase Center event, Tame Impala, is scheduled for September 15. The Warriors home preseason schedule tips off on Wednesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets. The team will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m., and will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

For fans who are not yet vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. For more information, fans can visit kp.org/covidvaccine.